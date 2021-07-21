Over 6 Lakh Direct, Indirect Jobs Generated By 22 Operational Mega Food Parks: Govt

Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that more than 6 lakhs direct and indirect employment has been generated through the 22 operational Mega Food Parks. As per the Mega Food Park Scheme Guidelines, each Mega Food Park after being fully operational would create direct and indirect employment of about 5,000 people. However, the actual number of people employed in a particular project depends on the volume of the business plan.

Under the Mega Food Park Scheme, the Ministry has given final approval to 38 Mega Food Parks and in-principle approval to 3 Mega Food Parks in the country. More than 6,66,000 direct and indirect employment has been generated by the 22 operational Mega Food Parks. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has been implementing the Mega Food Park Scheme (MFPS) to create modern infrastructure for the food processing sector.

What is the Mega Food Park Scheme?

The scheme of Mega Food Park is primarily based on the objective of providing modern infrastructure facilities for food processing along the local value chains, from the farm to the market. The infrastructural scheme includes the creation of collection centres near farms and the development of primary processing centres. It also involves the improvement of transportation, logistics and centralised processing centres. This will increase the role and value of farmers, increase the quality of waste management and create an efficient supply chain that is supported by a system of collection centres, primary processing centres and logistic infrastructure.

Patel said, "The scheme is not state or area-specific. So far Ministry has approved 2 Mega Food Parks in the Sonipat and Rohtak districts of Haryana being implemented by State government Agencies (HSIIDC and HAFED). There is no proposal with the Ministry for the setting up of Mega Food Park in the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh-Charkhi Dadri districts of Haryana.”

The proposals under the scheme for setting up Mega Food Parks in the country are invited through Expression of Interest and are open to any entrepreneurs across the country. The government will review the application and then, therefore, decide whether to approve the business plan or not.

