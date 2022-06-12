Over 6 Lakh Pilgrims Visited Badrinath, Kedarnath This Year, Says Temple Committee

As Uttarakhand welcomes pilgrims for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee announced that since the beginning of this year's yatra, over six lakh devotees have reached the Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham each. Notably, Badrinath and Kedarnath are two of the Dhams in the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, others are Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Located in the Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Dham is one of the Char Dhams and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand and it is open for six months every year, between the end of April and the beginning of November. Whereas Kedarnath is situated in the Rudraprayag district on the Himalayas at over 3,500 metres above the sea level near the source of the Mandakini River (a tributary of Alaknanda river). According to the temple committee of the holy shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath, as of now, over 6 lakh pilgrims have reached both the Dhams since their doors opened for this year's yatra. Notably, in Uttarakhand Char Dham since the beginning of the yatra in May. Notably, as per the latest update, the total number of pilgrims who reached Uttarakhand Chard ham stands at over nineteen lakhs.

Earlier, the temple committee member on June 09 reported that the Badrinath had received 6,18,312 pilgrims whereas the Kedarnath had 5,98,590 pilgrims as of 04:00 PM. While Gangotri received 3,33,9090 pilgrims and Yamunotri 2,50,398, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee media in-charge Harish Gaud said, according to PTI.

Char Dham Yatra 2022

After a prolonged shutdown amid COVID-19 curbs for nearly two years, the annual Chardham Yatra began on May 3 on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district. While the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened with rituals and Vedic chanting during the early hours of May 6, Badrinath was opened for the devotees from May 08.

It is pertinent to mention that while the state government capped the total number of devotees visiting each dham even before the beginning, seeing the influx of the pilgrims, the government later increased the sanctioned numbers of yatris that could reach each dham. Also earlier, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and police had to temporarily halt the Yatra after an unexpected rise in the number of devotees on the Kedarnath route of the Char Dham pilgrimage at Sonprayag on May 28. After being briefly halted for a day due to an unexpected rise in the number of devotees on the Kedarnath route, the pilgrimage resumed on May 29.