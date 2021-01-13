Over 60 Haryana Villages Ban Entry Of BJP- JJP Leaders For Backing Centre's Farm Laws

As many as 60 villages in Haryana have reportedly banned the entry of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders for supporting the Centre's three agriculture laws.

Residents of several villages in the state have also passed resolutions calling for a boycott of BJP-JJP ministers and MLAs as scores of farmers from across the country continue to protest against the contentious legislation. The resolutions have been passed mainly by villagers whose constituencies are represented by BJP-JJP leaders.

Among the villages in Fatehabad to impose the ban include Aherwan, Bhani Khera, Talwara, Bara, Sidhani, Dhani Babanpur, Kamana, and Lamba. In many of these villages, residents have even displayed billboards and banners against the ruling party leaders. In Hisar, residents of at least 17 villages restricted the entry of all politicians, while announcing a social boycott of deputy assembly speaker Ranbir Gangwa.

Dy CM Chautala banned in Haryana village

Jind's Sarv Khap (an umbrella of 14 khap communities) has already announced to socially boycott deputy CM and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala and Hisar MP Brijendra Singh for backing the BJP government. Bhiwani district's Loharu village, represented by agriculture minister JP Dalal had banned his entry in its villages.

BJP and JJP leaders have faced angry protests by farmers outside their residences. Moreover, four or five JJP MLAs have openly voiced out support for the farmers’ demand for the repeal of the Centre's new farm laws. While Khattar has said that all 90 Harayana MLAs want speedy resolution of the tillers’ issue, the BJP is in a precarious alliance with JJP in the 90-seat Assembly.

Apart from Haryana, the Modi government is facing intense agitation for the past 50 days in Delhi, where thousands of farmers have set up camps demanding the complete withdrawal of the farm laws. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the three laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks and resolve the stand-off between the farmers and the Centre.

Both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana met Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, and the latter met with the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

