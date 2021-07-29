Over 60 Monkeys Poisoned, Beaten To Death In Karnataka; Stuffed In Bags & Thrown On Street

An act of heinous cruelty left the villagers of Hassan district Karnataka, in utter disbelief, where 60 monkeys were found crammed into tightly sealed jute sacks, poisoned, half-dead, beaten, and thrown along the road. The bags were found late Wednesday night by some locals on the Sakleshpur Begur Crossroad, who were shocked when they saw what they contained.

More than half of the animals were dead, and another twenty lay wounded. The surviving monkeys were rescued, fed with water and food, and handed over to local veterinarians. Forest guards suspect the monkeys were poisoned, tied in bags, and then beaten with the intention of killing them all. Scary visuals from the incident showed bodies of over 50 monkeys lying on the street until police officials arrived the next morning.

“Maybe the perpetrators of this hateful gesture at first just wanted to capture them and move them to a different place, but something must have caused them to change their plans,” they told the media.

One of the boys who found the monkeys said he tried to contact rescue officials in the village as well as in Bengaluru, but no one responded. The next morning, people from the Veterinary services arrived and took the lone monkey for treatment, who survived the poison.

The district authorities have opened an investigation into the heinous crime, to nab the culprits. Meanwhile, visuals from the incidents surfaced online, with people condemning the brutal treatment of helpless animals. The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Karnataka also expressed grief over the death of monkeys.