Over 6K new coronavirus cases in J-K, 7 more die

Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 6,253 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 3,97,202, while seven deaths due to the disease pushed the toll to 4,605, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,754 were from the Jammu division and 4,499 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 1,464 cases followed by 1,075 cases in Jammu district.

There are 42,866 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,49,731, the officials said. PTI SSB CK

