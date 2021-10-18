Over 7000 ISKCON Devotees Gather In Mayapur To Protest Against Vandalism In Bangladesh

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), on Monday, issued a statement, appealing for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh.

While condemning the act and expressing grief over the attack, around 7000 devotees from 82 countries led by ISKCON Co-Director Vraja Vilas Das assembled at the ISKCON Mayapur campus, West Bengal. On October 16, devotees at an ISKCON temple in the Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob, during which many devotees suffered injuries and the temple property was damaged, leaving a devotee dead.

The sculpture of ISCKON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Probhupad was also burnt down by the goons during the act of violence.

Official Statement from ISKCON about attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/98uXeLyujw — ISKCON (@iskcon) October 18, 2021

Devotees at ISKCON Mayapur global headquarters stage protest

As news concerning the tragic vandalism at the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh kicked off protests across the nation, 7000 devotees from Australia, France, South Africa, England, America, Russia, China, Italy, South Korea, Japan and more nations gathered at the ISKCON Mayapur campus in Nadia, West Bengal, protesting the acts of violence in Bangladesh.

The protests were led by ISKCON Co-Director Vraja Vilas Das as the devotees first went on to pray for the lives lost during the act of vandalism.

While expressing grief, the devotees appealed to the Bangladesh government to take substantial action against the perpetrators so that the interest of the minority community is safeguarded in Bangladesh and long-term peace could prevail in the society.

Subjecting on the same, spokesperson of ISKCON Mayapur, Subroto Das said,

"We have lakhs of devotees from all over the world from different ethnic, cultural, nationalities who the spread the message of peace and harmony. At Mayapur, ISKCON has been organising Interfaith festivals on a regular basis and people from all communities live peacefully."

ISKCON Temple, devotees face mob attack during Dussehra celebrations

Devotees at an ISKCON temple in the Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob, during which many suffered critical injuries and the temple property was damaged.

Sharing pictures of the vandalised temple, ISKCON said there was significant property damage and that the founder's statue was also damaged by the attackers.

Divisional Secretary of ISKCON temple in Chattagram, Chinmoy Krishna Das, spoke about the situation in ISKCON and informed about the death of a temple member during the attacks.

"A mob of around 500 people attacked the ISKCON temple on Friday. A member of the temple has succumbed to the injuries after the attack. Apart from that, a large number of people were also injured in the attack and are now admitted to the hospital".

