Over 79,000 Indians Wave Tricolour Simultaneously In Bihar; Break Pakistan's World Record

The Dalaur ground in Bihar's Bhojpur district, on Saturday, saw a new record being made as 78,220 people simultaneously waved the Tricolour in a historic moment. Earlier, about 18 years ago, a world record was set by Pakistan herein 56,000 Pakistanis waved their national flag at an event in Lahore.

On Saturday, April 23, marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, being celebrated as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 78,220 people waved the Indian National Flag for five minutes in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

'A new world record for waving national flags'

Union Minister for State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed that the Indian Tricolour was waved at Jagdishpur for a full five minutes.

"At the programme, as many as 78,220 people waved the national flag under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah. This is a new world record for waving national flags. Waving such huge numbers of flags at one place voluntarily by the people of Bihar is commendable. This figure was confirmed by an agency that looks after such world records," Rai said.

On Saturday, Home Minister Shah stated that the Modi government is continuously trying to revive the valour of the forgotten heroes. "Modi's government is continuously serving to revive the valour of the forgotten heroes of the freedom movement in the memory of the people and give them due respect in history," he said while addressing the 'Vijay Utsav' programme organised in the honour of freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh.

Home Minister Amit Shah reached Bihar on Saturday and attended a programme honouring the revolutionary Veer Kunwar Singh, who was part of the 1857 revolt for independence. His special aircraft landed at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, and several Cabinet ministers welcomed him. He then boarded a helicopter and left for the venue of the programme at Jagdishpur in the Bhojpur district. All the members of the BJP, including Union Ministers, BJP MPs, and party cadre from village level to state-level along with social volunteers were in attendance. The BJP has called it a 'non-political event'.

(Image: ANI)