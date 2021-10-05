Over 800 Buses To Be Added To Punjab's Fleet Soon: Transport Minister

Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Tuesday said 842 more buses would be added to the state government's fleet soon to strengthen the public transport service.

The first lot of 250 buses would reach the state by the end of this month, while 592 would be delivered by the end of November, he said.

Presiding over a weekly performance review meeting here, Warring said the tender for procuring 842 buses has already been floated and the officials of the department and companies have been directed to take further action at the earliest to ensure that the buses should be on roads within this calendar year, according to an official statement.

He also asked the authorities to ensure cleanliness at bus stands.

The minister also launched a WhatsApp number for receiving any kind of complaint and suggestions from people and appealed to the public to immediately share information or pictures on this number whenever they found any lack of facility or violations in government buses.

