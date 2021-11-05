Over 87% One Nation One Ration Card beneficiaries in Delhi in last 3 months were from UP, Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Over 87 per cent One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) beneficiaries in Delhi in the last three months had ration cards of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, government data showed.

According to the data provided by the Food and Civil Supplies Department, between August and October 25, nearly 1,78,850 people having ration cards of other states have collected food grains in Delhi under the ONORC.

Of the 1,78,850 ONORC transactions, 1,55,715 or 87.06 per cent happened on ration cards issued in Bihar (78,195) and Uttar Pradesh (77,520), the data, accessed by the PTI, showed.

The Delhi government implemented the ONORC scheme in the national capital in starting July this year.

Under the scheme, persons holding a ration card under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) can collect their monthly quota of food grain from any fair price shop across the country.

The portability depends on ePoS machines, which use the Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication to verify the identity and entitlement of beneficiaries.

A senior official of the Food and Civil Supplies department said the scheme is a boon for migrant workers and other such floating population living in the national capital as they can get ration from any of the fair price shops.

"Maximum number of migrant population in Delhi is from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh hence that number is reflecting in the ONORC transactions in the city. ONORC beneficiaries in Delhi from states other than UP and Bihar include Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan among others," the official told PTI.

Data showed that ration card-holders from Madhya Pradesh come at the third spot, followed by Haryana in terms of availing benefits of the ONORC scheme in Delhi.

As many as 5,764 people having ration cards of Madhya Pradesh collected ration in Delhi under the ONORC scheme between August and October 25.

Similarly, nearly 2,313 people having ration cards made in Haryana collected food grains from fair price shops in Delhi during the period. It was followed by Rajasthan with 1,184 beneficiaries collecting ration in Delhi.

Data also showed that between July and October 25, nearly 1,94,685 people, who have their ration cards made in other states, collected food grains in Delhi under ONORC scheme.

In July, there were 16,150 transactions under the ONORC scheme, while it was 40,797 in August.

In September, the number rose to 86,430, while in October, till the 25th at least 51348 people, who have ration cards of other state, collected free ration at fair price shops in Delhi under ONORC.

In comparison to September, the number of ONORC beneficiaries came down slightly in October, which officials say, is because of festival season.

“A good chunk of floating population has gone to their hometowns during the start of the festival season in October. So the number of transactions under ONORC looks slightly low. We are hoping that more people will take benefit of the ONORC scheme in Delhi in coming months,” the official said.

The Delhi government distributes free ration to beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) through electronic point of sale devices.

Delhi has 17.78 lakh cardholders and has around 72.77 lakh beneficiaries. The city has over 2,000 fair price shops.

Shailendra Kumar, the president of Public Distribution Welfare Association said the ONORC was turning out to be good for the migrant population living in Delhi but holding ration cards of other states.

"The figures show that the Delhi is one of the top performing states in ONORC scheme. With this scheme in place, people having ration cards of other states can get free food grains from any of the fair price shops in the city," Kumar said. PTI AK TIR TIR

