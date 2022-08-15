On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, people from all over the country are actively participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by taking out Tiranga rallies, organising events and hoising the National Flag high on their rooftops. In line with the celebratory spirit, a massive Tiranga rally was carried out in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday.

The rally which was organised by the ABVP unit of Srinagar witnessed the participation of over 200 people, including students from various institutions.

#WATCH | J&K: People wave the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, as they gather to celebrate #IndependenceDay #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/B9Xr3RkW6B — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

The rally which is estimated to be around 90 meters long was carried out from the Gupkar Chowk to the historical Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Among the participating people, an ABVP member spoke to Republic TV and called it a very "proud moment" for the people. Recalling that at one time such things were not even possible in the valley, he said that more and more people have now come out to participate in the country's biggest celebration.

Another participant, who is a student of NIT Srinagar, spoke to Republic and called the rally a "thrilling and proud moment".

"This rally can change the mindset of the local people. I am studying at the institution for the past 4 years and it is the first time when people in such large numbers have come together for the Independence Day celebration," he said.

The student also thanked the Central Government for its Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.

J&K administration conducts multiple programmes on Independence Day 2022

It is pertinent to note that several similar programmes are being carried out across Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. Earlier on Sunday, the district administration of Srinagar Sunday also created a national record by displaying an 1850-meter-long National Flag at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium.

As stated by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, it was the first-ever largest flag-holding ceremony in the valley.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also carried out a Tiranga rally led by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Srinagar on Sunday.

(Image: Republic)