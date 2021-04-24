'Over 90,000 COVID Beds, No Shortage Of Oxygen, Remdesivir': Gujarat CM Allays Fear

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Saturday discussing the state's preparedness in tackling the second wave of the Coronavirus crisis stressing on how states needed to work together and leave politics aside for the greater benefit of humanity.

Sharing the details of the crucial review meeting between PM Modi and the CM's he said, "Prime Minister today was apprised about the COVID crisis in Gujarat and the state's preparations, the availability of nurses, doctors, testing, treatment and tracking, corona curfew and the focus on micro-containment zones. The state government with public and private institutions has developed a strong strategy to tackle COVID. I also thanked the PM and Home Minister for all the help they gave to Gujarat. I promised him that we will come out of this crisis quickly."

Gujarat CM on state's preparedness

Elaborating on the availability of medical resources in the state CM Rupani shared that Gujarat had more than 90,000 beds available for COVID patients. "We have worked on the availability of medical resources in the state. Around March 15, we had 51,000 beds, now we have 90,000 COVID dedicated beds and 11,000 ICU beds. Over 8,000 more beds are being added," he said.

"Oxygen's demand has risen and it is our priority to increase oxygen beds. Using micromanagement we are ensuring that the demands for O2 are met. We have ordered the manufacturers to send 70% of the state's oxygen to COVID hospitals. Gujarat is blessed that we have massive pharma companies and we till now have no problem with medicines and medical equipment," he added.

CM denies possibilty of lockdown

The Gujarat CM also dismissed the possibility of the state being put under lockdown stating that other ways of curbing infection like curfews and crowds control. "For now, we are not considering a lockdown. As the PM said, it is the last resort. It is not a solution. It only affects the poor, the daily wage earners and it will severely impact them. To stop the infection, we are ensuring that crowds don't gather, curfews are in place, all kinds of public gatherings, educational institutions are shut, offices are working on 50%. We are controlling it in such ways," he said.

Dismissing any shortage of Remdesivir in the state he remarked, "Remdesivir injections are like emergency medicine. We till now have no problem with the availability of the injection. Production will be increasing now. Yesterday, our task force has suggested two more medicines for mild and moderate COVID. We are working to increase the availability of those doses as well."

On Gujarat's vaccination drive

With the COVID-19 vaccination drive opening up for all those above 18 years of age, Vijay Rupani shared how Gujarat was planning to expand the mammoth exercise. "We have a 6 crore population over 3 crores from these are the youth. We would need over 6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate the youth. About 20% will be given to private and 4-5 crore will be through government institutions. We have rolled out guidelines and are in touch with institutions. We will use vaccines to defeat Coronavirus," he said.

"To defeat the second wave, state governments have to come together and stop politics, and not focus on taking credit. We have to stand up for other states be it Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra or any other state. I promise that Gujarat will stand to help as many states as and when we can," he asserted.