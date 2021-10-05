Over 92 Crore Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far, Says Health Ministry

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 92 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 54 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday till 7 pm and the tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late in the night, it said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

