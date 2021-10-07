Over 93 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 93 crore on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 45 lakh (45,54,939) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday, it said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final report by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)