Maharashtra: Over 93,000 Cattle Affected By LSD; Spreads Through Mosquitoes, Flies

Even as Maharashtra - one of the worst-affected states - continues to battle the Coronavirus, it has been hit by another virus affecting nearly 93,000 cattle in the state. The virus, which was first reported in Odisha in 2019, causes a condition called 'Lumpy Skin Diseases' (LSD) and has caused two deaths so far in Maharashtra. The contagious disease has impacted the Vidarbha, Marathwada, Gadchiroli, and Beed districts of Maharashtra severely.

Transmitted through mosquitoes, flies

The virus causes nodules to form on the skin which gradually turns into wounds and also impacts the milk production. The disease is said to be transmitted through mosquitoes, flies, and glochids. The Animal Husbandry Ministry has cautioned that if any animal is infected, all animals within a radius of 5 km should be vaccinated immediately.

Although a special vaccine to battle LSD is not available yet, the goat cox vaccine is known to be working against the viral disease effectively. The virus strain currently active in Maharashtra is said to have about 20 per cent morbidity and about 1 per cent mortality rate.

Animal Husbandry Joint Secretary Manik Gutte has assured that all measures are being taken to stop the spread of the disease. Addressing the media, Gutte informed that usually animals are cured within five days and around 4.5 lakh doses of the vaccine have been allocated in Marathwada and Vidarbha districts.

“LSD has been discovered in North-Eastern states like Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh earlier. In India, the disease was first reported in Odisha in August 2019. Thereafter the outbreak was also reported in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana goat pox vaccine,” said Dr P T Srinivas, additional director (livestock health), department of animal husbandry and veterinary services.

