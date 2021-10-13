Over 96 Crore Covid Vaccines Administered In India: Govt

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 96 crore with more than 32 lakh jabs administered on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

This is according to the 7 pm provisional report. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 38,99,42,616 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 10,69,40,919 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 69,09,35,778 first doses have been administered while 27,68,72,767 second doses have been administered.

On Wednesday, 32,36,997 doses were administered as the vaccination coverage reached 96,78,08,545, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

