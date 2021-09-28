Over eight lakh vaccine doses wasted so far: Gujarat govt

Gandhinagar, Sep 28 (PTI) The Gujarat government told the Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday that some 8.33 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines could not be used in the state since the inoculation drive began.

The information was given by health minister Rishikesh Patel in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA from Una, Punja Vansh.

A vial of vaccine which contains ten doses has to be used within four hours once opened, the minister said.

"So if people do not come for vaccination within that period, a vial has to be discarded after four hours (with some doses unused)," he said, adding that this was the main reason for the wastage. PTI PD PJT KRK KRK

