'Over One Lakh Cases Disposed By 728 Fast Track Special Courts': Govt

More than one lakh cases have been disposed by 728 fast track special courts operating in 28 states and Union territories, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said as per third party evaluation conducted by National Productivity Council, 17.64 per cent of exclusive Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases reported conviction.

He said 728 fast track special courts (FTSCs) are functional in 28 states and UTs which have disposed more than one lakh cases up to June 30, 2022.

"For robust implementation of the scheme, this department (department of justice) has created an online monitoring framework devised for monthly monitoring of case statistics," he said.

With a view to further improve the performance of FTSCs, video conference meetings are being undertaken regularly with the registrar generals of high courts and state functionaries, he said.

The department of justice had started a centrally-sponsored scheme in October 2019 for setting up of 1,023 FTSCs for expeditious trial and disposal of cases related to rape and POCSO Act.

Initially, the scheme was for one year which has now been continued up to March 31, 2023 at a cost of Rs 1,572.86 crore with central share of Rs 971.70 crore.

The central share is to be met from the Nirbhaya Fund, the minister said.

