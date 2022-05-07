Over Rs 2,160 cr collected as stamp duty in Maha's Raigad district

Alibag, May 7 (PTI) Stamp duty to the tune of Rs 2,161.95 crore was collected for the the financial year 2021-22 in Raigad district in Maharashtra with 1,26,299 documents being registered, a senior official said on Saturday.

As per figures made available by the assistant collector of stamp duty collection, the target for the year was Rs 1,880 crore, which was surpassed.

An official said the stamp duty collected in 2017-18 was Rs 1,785.14 crore, in 2018-19 it was 1,978.98 crore, while the figures for 2019-20 and 2020-21 were Rs 1,743.48 crore and Rs 1,470.44 crore respectively.

"Since 2017-18, the stamp duty collected in Raigad district stood at Rs 9,139.94 crore. This has come from registration of land, flats, shops and other immovable properties. Of this amount, 1 per cent is given to Zilla Parishad, municipal corporation and council for development works," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM

