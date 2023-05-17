Overcast Morning In Delhi With 25.4 Deg C Minimum Temperature, Very Poor Air Quality

People in Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning with overcast conditions on Wednesday as the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The air quality, however, was in the ''very poor'' category. Central Pollution Control Board data showed Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 395 at 9 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The weather office has predicted dust storm or thunderstorm during the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 47 per cent.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain would occur in isolated places of North Delhi, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak and Kharkhoda of Haryana, and Baraut, Bagpat and Khekra of Uttar Pradesh, the weather office said.