Overground Worker Of Terrorists Booked Under PSA In J-K's Rajouri District

An alleged overground worker (OGW) of terrorists was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday, police said.

Waqar Hussain Bajran, a resident of Bhanghai village in Thanamandi Tehsil, has been booked under the PSA for facilitating the movement of terrorists, police said in a statement.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

“The accused indulged in anti-national activities and was working as an active guide-cum-facilitator for terrorist organisations till his arrest. Earlier, he had visited gulf countries including Saudi Arabia where he came into contact with militant organisations and was actively involved in providing logistics support to terrorist outfits,” the statement said.

It said a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against Bajran at police station Thanamandi.

“Keeping in view the activities of the accused as he poses a threat to the security of the state and under these circumstances he was ordered to be detained under PSA,” the statement said.

It said aggressive counter-insurgency operations are going on in the district with strict steps being taken against those facilitating terrorists in any way.