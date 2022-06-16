Overnight rain in Delhi brings pleasant morning; more expected

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The national capital witnessed clear skies and a pleasant morning on Thursday as the city's minimum temperature plummeted by four degrees after an overnight rain, with more predicted during the day.

The weather office has predicted light to moderate thundershower towards the evening.

According to the weather office, the minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

It said that in last 24 hours (8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday) the city received 2 mm rainfall.

“There will be generally cloudy sky and light to moderate thundershowers are expected towards evening or night accompanied with gusty winds,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain over the next six days.

The IMD said that the maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 42.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 56 per cent, the weather office said.

Delhi's air quality was in moderate category as the AQI was 130 at 8 am on Thursday, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI AKM VN VN

