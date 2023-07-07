Overspeeding Luxury Car Rams Into GHMC Employee In Hyderabad, Driver Absconds

In yet another shocking incident of hit and run reported in Hyderabad, a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employee was hit by an overspeeding BMW car in the upscale Banjara Hills area on Friday morning.

According to police, an overspeeding BMW car rammed into a two-wheeler in the wee hours of Friday hitting a GHMC employee Bala Chander Yadav in Banjara Hills police station limits.

What the Hyderabad accident's video reveals

The CCTV video of the incident catches it in shock-inducing detail. With the timestamp reading 4:06 am on July 7, a scooter turns into the lane. It drives about 50 meters inside and exits the frame. Then, a second scooter enters. It drives in, but half way through, it visibly hesitates and then stops abruptly. In a flash, it is hit head-on by a white SUV moving at a frightening speed.

It's notable that there's plenty of space on the road. Nor were there any sudden movements captured on video that would have forced the accident.

After hitting the bike, it is not seen again for the entirity of the clip, suggesting it was dragged at the front of the car for at least a few dozen yards before it came to a stop. The ferocity of the accident caused nearby street-dogs to run to the road barking, and for a resident of the lane to come to their balcony.

Police says car identified but driver on the run

As per the Police, the accident happened after the driver lost control of the wheel and collided with the two-wheeler. The car has been identified but the driver is on the run. As for the GHMC employee, he sustained a few injuries in the accident and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway. This is the latest in a spate of high-profile on-camera accidents to have taken place in the vicinity of Hyderabad in the last few days. Some of the others have been fatal and have also involved underage license-less drivers as the alleged culprits.