Owaisi Accuses Amit Shah Of 'lying' On NPR-NRC Link; Challenges Him For An Open Debate

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi flayed Amit Shah on the contentious issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC), after the Home Minister asserted that the NRC is not linked to National Population Register (NPR). Lambasting the PM Modi-led government of clandestinely implementing NRC via NPR, Owaisi reiterated that Amit Shah is "lying" to the country. Addressing a large crowd on Tuesday night in Telangana's Mahabubnagar, Owaisi challenged Amit Shah to debate with him on any news channel.

The Telangana MP said, "I am ready to debate with Amit Shah on any news channel. What Amit Shah said that NPR has no links with NRC, he is lying. NPR, which will begin in April 2020, is related to NRC. When NPR had happened earlier, they had not asked the religion of your parents, where they were born. The old NPR did not ask if you have a passport or not. Amit Shah is hiding the truth."

READ| Asaduddin Owaisi condemns nation-wide violence during anti-CAA protests

On Tuesday in Hyderabad, Owaisi demanded PM Modi clarify if the Home Minister had lied on the floor of the House when he informed the Parliament that a nation-wide NRC would be implemented in the country. Further claiming that not even 5% of Indians have passports. "Can you imagine a hundred crore people standing in lines, for what... to prove my citizenship and who will decide that?" Owaisi said.

Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview with ANI on Tuesday evening ruled out any links between the contentious NRP and NRC. He said, "NPR is the register of population, NRC is the register of citizens. There is no link between the two and the two have different processes." He further clarified that any information obtained through NPR cannot be used for the NRC process. Amit Shah further claimed that the NPR was started by the Congress government and the BJP government is just carrying it forward.

READ| Amit Shah dismisses Owaisi's claim of NRC-NPR being linked; mocks him for comparison

What is NPR?

On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved Rs. 3,941 crores for updating the NPR. Insisting that the NPR was an initiative of the Congress-led UPA government and that the NDA was only taking it forward. The NPR is scheduled to be conducted between April-September 2020 across the country, except Assam. A register for the residents of India, the objective of the NPR is to collect a comprehensive database of the identity of every individual residing in India. As per Amit Shah's statement, an individual is not required to produce documents during the NRP procedure.

The exercise will be conducted under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003. It details the information on economic activity, literacy, housing, fertility, and mortality, language, religion, migration, and others. However, the NPR held in 2010 under the UPA government did not require the 'date and place of birth of parents' and the 'last place of residence.' In 2014, a statement from Home Ministry had said, "The NPR is a register of all the usual residents which include citizens and non-citizens as well. It further added that NPR is “the first step towards creation of National Register of Indian Citizens by verifying the citizenship status of every usual resident."

READ| Owaisi questions PM Modi and HM Amit Shah on nationwide NRC, asks 'Who's lying?'



