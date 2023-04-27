Owaisi Attacks Nitish For National Ambitions As Gangster-politician Anand Singh Released

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh. Launching an attack on the Bihar government, Owaisi said that the release of the gangster is like a second murder of the Gopalganj collector, G Krishnaiah, who was murdered in 1994.

"This decision of the Bihar government to release Anand Mohan Singh is like the second murder of IAS officer G Krishnaiah. What's more sorrowful is that the entire association of Bihar IAS officers is keeping a mum on this," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was quoted as saying.

Owasi’s statement came after former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh walked out of the jail on Thursday, April 27, amid a huge outrage over the Bihar government's prison rule change that allowed the release of the gangster-turned-politician.

Owaisi’s dig at Nitish Kumar

Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar’s national ambitions in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AIMIM chief stated that the Bihar Cheif Minister won’t be able to give an answer to the Dalit community after the decision to release gangster Anand Mohan.

Mocking Bihar Chief Minister, Owaisi said, “Nitish Kumar is roaming all over the country in the name of opposition unity and calling himself the prime ministerial candidate. You will tell Dalit community in 2024 that you let go of the person who killed a Dalit officer.”

Anand Mohan released from jail

Ex-Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh, a gangster-turned-politician, walked out of the jail on Thursday following the government’s rule change that allowed his release.

Notably, Singh served 15 years in jail for abetting the murder of an IAS officer named G Krishnaiah in 1994. The release of the former Bihar MP came after Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government changed prison rule which said anyone convicted in connection with the murder of a public servant on duty was not eligible for a remission in sentence.

However, the change in rule paved the way for the release of other convicts, including Anand Mohan Singh, who spent 15 years in jail in connection with the murder case.