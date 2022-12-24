Owaisi Bemoans Ayodhya Verdict 'emboldening Sangh Mischief' Amid Mathura Survey Order

Hours after a Mathura court ordered a survey into a disputed site of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the court's order came despite the mosque and adjacent temple having a written settlement resolving their dispute. The MP also stated that he had alerted that the judgement in the Babri Masjid case will embolden 'Sangh Parivar’s mischiefs'.

He said that the court has appointed a commission to examine evidence inside the masjid despite the Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation.

A district court in Mathura has sought a survey report by the revenue department of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex on January 20 as demanded by petitioners, who have sought its shifting claiming it was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Reacting to the court's order, Owaisi tweeted, "After Babri Masjid judgement, I’d said that it’ll embolden Sangh Parivar’s mischiefs. Now, Mathura Court has also appointed a commissioner to examine evidence inside Shahi Idgah complex. This is despite the Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation."

Order despite mosque and temple having written settlement, claims Owaisi

He added, "It’s also despite the masjid & adjacent temple having a written settlement resolving their dispute. Please don’t preach “give and take” when one side is interested in constantly targeting Muslims."

The order by Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Sonika Verma came in the lawsuit Bal Krishna and others Vs Intezamia committee and others, petitioners' counsel Shailesh Dubey said.

Dubey said that Bal Krishna and others had filed the suit in Mathura court on December 8 for shifting of Shahi Mosque Idgah constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janma Bhoomi trust allegedly by ruining Katra Keshav Dev temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

According to the lawyers, the "compromise" which was made between Shahi Mosque Idgah and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan in 1968 was also challenged in the suit.