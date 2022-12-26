Owaisi Calls Shahi Idgah Mosque Survey Order Wrong; 'Mathura Court Violated 1991 Act'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday objected to Mathura Court's order to survey Shahi Idgah Masjid. He said that in his opinion the order is 'wrong' and the Idgah Trust should appeal against it.

The Hyderabad MP stated that he had said that the Babri Masjid judgement given by the Supreme Court of India will embolden the Hindutva elements.

"In my opinion, it's the wrong order. I disagree with that order. The legal experts know very well and they have told me also that survey is ordered by the court only as a last resort when there are no papers to prove the title or to prove anything. The civil court has violated the 1991 Places of Worship Act. They have used it as a first resort," Owaisi said.

He said that the court completely disregarded that on October 12, 1968, an agreement was done between Shahi Idgah Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan with the approval of the UP Sunni Waqf Board. "It was signed by both parties," the Hyderabad MP said.

'Had said Babri Masjid judgement will embolden Hindutva elements,' says Owaisi

"I had said that after the Babri Masjid judgement was given by Supreme Court that this would embolden the Hindutva elements and it will open up a can of worms. I'm sure that Idgah trust will appeal against the wrong order and higher courts will look into it," Owaisi added.

Last week, a Mathura court ordered a survey into a disputed site of the Shahi Idgah masjid complex. Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Sonika Verma's order came in the lawsuit Bal Krishna and others Vs Intezamia committee and others.

According to petitioners' counsel Shailesh Dubey, the suit was filed on December 8 for shifting the mosque built on a part of 13.37 across of land of Sri Krishna Janma Bhoomi Trust allegedly by destroying Katra Keshav Dev temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The petitioner has also challenged the "compromise" between Shahi Idgah Mosque and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan in 1968.