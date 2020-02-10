Owaisi Computes 'Hindu Rashtra' As Political Sum Of CAA, NPR And NRC; Sets Protest Clock

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to anti-CAA/NRC protesters to continue their agitation saying failure to stop CAA, NRC and NPR will make India a theocratic Hindu state and render Muslims as second class citizens. Addressing an anti-CAA rally at Exhibition Ground in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, Owaisi said protests against these policies will be an act of remembrance of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi.

"For the first time in Parliament's history, a law was made on the basis of religion. This country doesn't just belong to Hindus or Muslims or Christians; it is union of all the faiths and beliefs," Asaduddin Owaisi said referring to CAA. He added that the new law is unconstitutional and violates the Right to Equality. "We need to take this fight further, at least for three more months. It will only be possible if we continue the fight. I appeal you."

Rant against 'Hindu Rashtra'

Owaisi went on to say that if policies like the National Register of Citizens and National Population Register are implemented, India will become a "Hindu Rashtra" and Muslims will become "second class citizens". "Whoever raises their voice against CAA, NPR, NRC he is a true follower of Gandhiji, Ambedkar, Netaji Bose," the AIMIM chief proclaimed.

'PM Modi lied, no difference in NPR-NRC'

Asaduddin Owaisi also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his lies are exposed on the NRC. "Modi, your lies are exposed. He had said in Ram Lila maidan that till now there is no discussion on NRC. I had asked Amit Shah if NRC will be implemented or not. He had assured that it will come."

Aiming at NPR, Owaisi said, "What is NPR? An officer will come to your house and ask for your personal details. It is mentioned that before the law is implemented, the rules are being implemented. There is no difference between NPR and NRC. If NPR happens, then the NRC will happen. The government is lying that NPR and NRC are different. They are two sides of a coin."

