Owaisi Demands HM Shah Act To Quell Delhi Violence; Claims 'Clearly Shows Govt Complicit'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lambasted the PM Modi government over the violence that has gripped the national capital since Monday. Blaming the government for 'allowing' hate-mongering, Owaisi condemned BJP's Kapil Mishra's for allegedly instigating the riots. The Hyderabad MP urged Amit Shah to take responsibility for the violence, as the Home Minister. In addition, Owaisi questioned the government's silence over the violence, that erupted since Sunday night.

Owaisi said, "You have allowed it during whole elections and your ex-MLA says this in the presence of a DCP. It is high time that Amit Shah should take the responsibility as the Home Minister for this whole loss of life and damage to property, which will go to crores of rupees. It is the poor people who are suffering." "Why isn't the government reacting? Can't the Home Minister visit? Why is the Home Minister not going to these areas? Why can't his MoS (Kishan Reddy) go, he sits in Hyderabad and criticises me? Let them visit, it clearly shows they are complicit. Is this your Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas? Is this your belief in the Constitution?" he added.

On Tuesday, Owaisi urged the Prime Minister to call the Army over the deteriorating situation in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, he said that the situation in North East Delhi is getting worse and that the cops are not doing their jobs. Furthermore, Owaisi condemned MoS Home Minister Kishan Reddy for shirking his responsibilities. He questioned why Reddy was in Hyderabad while the national capital was witnessing rampant violence, in conversation with ANI. Reminding Reddy that he was MoS Home Minister, he added that he must douse the fire. Earlier in the day, Reddy had said that the Central government will take action over the violence after the United States President Donald Trump departs from India.

Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. On Wednesday, Congress held a meeting on the situation in Delhi and its interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the arrest of the Home Minister. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

PM Modi on Wednesday, broke his silence on the violence that was unleashed in the national capital during the visit of US President Donald Trump. On Twitter, the Prime Minister appeals for "peace and brotherhood."

