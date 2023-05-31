Owaisi Fact-checks Rahul Gandhi Over Remark on Minorities; 'It Was Congress Govt When...'

AIMIM chief Assasuddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi's statements on Muslims in India, on Wednesday. Owaisi said that Rahul Gandhi should have spoken about the condition of Muslims and not compared it to the conditions of Dalits in the 1980s.

The AIMIM chief said, "His comments are irrelevant. If somebody says that Rahul's losing membership is not good but for others it's fine. You were asked about the Muslims of India and you said the same condition was with Sikhs and Dalits in the 1980s. In the 1980s it was his own government in India when Hashimpura, Maliana massacre took place. Under his own government, the Delhi massacre took place, in Muradabad's Idgah over 400 Muslims were killed. In the 1980s, there was a whole lot of bloodshed under his own government only."

Asaduddin Owaisi added, "You should have spoken about what is happening with Muslims, these unjustified answers are not right. Rahul should also have spoken about how Junaid and Nasir were killed and why their alleged accused haven't been caught."

Rahul Gandhi's statement on Muslims in India

Speaking at the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event in San Francisco in the United States, Rahul said that “what is happening to Muslims in India today, happened to Dalits in the 1980s” and it has “to be fought with affection."

He also alleged that the impact of some actions of the Centre was being felt by minorities and people from the Dalit and tribal community.

He said, "It is being felt by the Muslims most directly because it is done most directly to them. But in fact, it is done to all communities. The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, and tribals are feeling the same. You can’t cut hatred with hatred, but only with love and affection.”

He added, "Also, this is a periodical thing. What is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in the 1980s. If you went to UP in the 1980s, this was happening with Dalits…We have to challenge it, fight it and do it with love and affection and not with hatred and we will do that.”

Rahul Gandhi on 10-day US visit

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day visit to the United States to interact with the Indian diaspora and show the Congress' “commitment to democratic values in India and across the world”.

(With inputs from ANI)