Owaisi Frowns Upon COVID-19 Booster Dose Rollout Preparation; 'Centre Making Same Mistake'

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the Centre had made no preparations for the COVID-19 booster dose rollout. Contending that the healthcare and frontline workers should have been administered the third dose of the vaccine much earlier, he claimed that India did not have a sufficient quantity of doses of the vaccines required for the precautionary dose. Moreover, Owaisi accused the Centre of committing the same mistake which they had made during the second wave of COVID-19. This was a reference to the criticism over the shortage of doses resulting in a delay in vaccination.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "In my Parliament speech, I had mentioned that 7 and a half to 8 months have elapsed since health workers, frontline workers have taken their second dose of Covishield and Covaxin. Their immunity is finished. Experts have said that they cannot be administered Covishield or Covaxin as the precautionary dose. So, will you give them Corbevax, Covovax, Gennova mRNA vaccine, or Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine? You have only given emergency use authorization now. And you are saying that you will administer the vaccine from January 15. How much will this government lie?"

The Hyderabad MP added, "This shows that the government is not prepared for the precautionary or booster dose. There is no preparation and they are fooling the country by uttering lies. A precautionary dose is necessary for Omicron. What will you give? You will have to give an mRNA vaccine. England had ordered it in September. You have given Rs.1500 crore for Corbevax. These vaccines will be delivered in January end. Tell us how many vaccines you have."

Barrister @asadowaisi spoke at a press conference about the discovery of 180 crores at the home of a businessman in Uttar Pradesh, the Malegaon Blast case, and Uttar Pradesh elections#MalegaonBlast #UPElection2022 #KanpurITRaid https://t.co/7u56De1vZd — AIMIM (@aimim_national) December 29, 2021

COVID-19 booster dose rollout in January

Addressing the nation on December 25, PM Modi announced that children aged between 15 and 18 will be vaccinated from January 3. Moreover, he revealed that a 'precaution dose' of vaccine will also be administered to healthcare and frontline workers, and persons aged above 60 having co-morbidities, starting from January 10. Most importantly, the 'precaution dose' can be taken only after 9 months from the time of the administration of the second dose. This move is seen as a fallout of the growing demand for the booster dose amid the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Corbevax and Covovax. A total of 84,32,48,620 citizens have been inoculated whereas 59,55,62,036 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. At present, there are 82,402 active coronavirus cases in India whereas 3,42,58,778 patients have recovered and 4,80,860 deaths have been reported.