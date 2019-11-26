Owaisi Hits Out At BJP On Article 370; Alleges 'breach Of Constitutional Obligation'

With the nation is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack at the BJP government yet again with reference to Article 370. Taking to Twitter, Owaisi posted a series of tweets, hitting out at the government for celebrating the Constitution Day even after breaching constitutional obligations. Owaisi had earlier participated in a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill, and had called abrogation of Article 370 as "third historic mistake".

THREAD: On this day in 1949, the Constitution was adopted by Constituent Assembly



As @BJP4India celebrates #ConstitutionDay, all one can say is: der aaye, durust aaye. Constitution isn’t a symbol that requires empty celebrations - it requires adherence to constitutionalism — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 26, 2019

A government that routinely misuses Article 356 & breaches India’s constitutional obligation under Article 370 cannot celebrate #ConstitutionDay knowing full well that federalism is part of the basic structure of the constitution. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 26, 2019

Assailing the Modi government further, Owaisi stated that If BJP is celebrating the Constitution today, why do they attack for the rest of the year.

The Constitution of India limits the tyrannical powers of any government.



Constitution is about the rule of law, it is antithetical to rule of man



If BJP is celebrating the Constitution today, why do they keep attacking it for the rest of the year? — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 26, 2019

November 26 has a historical significance. The Indian Constitution was adopted on this day 70 years ago in 1949. Thereafter, it came into force on January 26, 1950. The country is celebrating Constitution Day also known as Samvidhan Diwas to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution. Declaration regarding the same was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015 — 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

