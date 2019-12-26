Owaisi Interprets Army Chief's Remarks As Indictment Of All Student Protests; Lashes Out

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that leaders are not those who spearhead people in "inappropriate directions" and stressed that leading masses and crowds to carry our arson and violence in cities and towns is not leadership. This statement has managed to ruffle AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's feathers, with the Hyderabad MP politicising it to claim that the Army Chief's statement "undermines the Modi government" and is "totally wrong".

'This is insulting the government'

Owaisi, upholding the Army Chief's statements as a sort of indictment of the entire concept of student protests, said, "His statement undermines the Modi government. If what he is saying is true then, I want to ask the government, our Prime Minister writes on his website that as a student he participated in protests during emergency. Then, according to Army Chief's statement that was also wrong. JP Narayan had asked the students to participate in protests against Indira Gandhi government during the emergency, this statement of Army Chief undermines the government and its wrong. This is insulting the government." Earlier, Owaisi had also tweeted to express his views on Army Chief's statement.

Leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office.



It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy & preserving the integrity of the institution that you head https://t.co/qqbxgGj72j — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 26, 2019

Army Chief's statement

Addressing an event in New Delhi, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that those who lead students to commit violence and arson do not represent leadership.

READ | Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of 'lying' on NPR-NRC link; challenges him for an open debate

READ | 'This is not leadership': COAS Gen Rawat slams anti-CAA misdirection & arson

"Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions. We are witnessing a large number of college and university students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out violence and arson in our cities and towns. This is not leadership," General Rawat said.

Several parts of the country witnessed a spate of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), many of which turned violent. Incidentally, a lot of these demonstrations have taken place in several colleges and universities across the country. The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | "NPR first, then NRC" reiterates Owaisi even as HM clarifies on rumours linking both

READ | Owaisi leads delegation of religious leaders to meet Telangana CM KCR over NRC-NPR