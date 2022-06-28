Hours after 'Alt News' co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi came out in defense of the journalist. Condemning the action, Owaisi claimed that the Delhi Police does nothing about anti-Muslim genocidal slogans but acts swiftly against hate speech and countering misinformation.

"The Delhi police arrested Zubair by imposing a false case," Owaisi alleged. "We want to ask the Prime Minister, why was Nupur Sharma not arrested? Why is the Prime Minister saving Nupur Sharma and putting Zubair in jail? The BJP government should answer what is Zubair's crime?," he asked.

Zubair was arrested on Monday evening in a 2018 case and was later remanded to one-day police custody.

According to officials, the case was registered based on a post by a Twitter account named Hanuman Bhakt @balajikijaiin where he raised an objection to Mohammed Zubair's tweet that read - 'Before 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel'. The photo tweeted by Zubair allegedly showed the signboard of 'Honeymoon Hotel' changed to 'Hanuman Hotel'.

Reacting to the post, @balajikijaiin tweeted, "Linking our God Hanuman ji with honeymoon is a direct insult of Hindus because he is brahmachari. Kindly take action against this guy."

Mohammed Zubair arrested

The Delhi Police said that Zubair's post containing pictures and text against a particular religious community was 'highly provocative and done deliberately'. His tweets were getting re-tweeted and it appeared that there was a brigade of social media entities who indulged in hate-mongering, thereby leading to a possible ramification on communal harmony and which was against the maintenance of public tranquillity.

Zubair was called in for interrogation on Monday and after sufficient evidence was gathered on record, he was arrested. The conduct of Mohammed Zubair was allegedly questionable during the investigation which warranted his custodial interrogation to unravel conspiracy in this matter, senior officials said.

"He was evasive on the questions and neither provided the necessary technical equipment for the purpose of the investigation nor cooperated in the investigation," officials said seeking Zubair's custody.

Opposition parties like the Congress, Trinamool Congress, and the AIMIM among others condemned the Delhi Police action and voiced support for Zubair.