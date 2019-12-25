Owaisi Leads Delegation Of Religious Leaders To Meet Telangana CM KCR Over NRC-NPR

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi led a delegation to K. Chandrashekar Rao, urging the Telangana Chief Minister to disallow the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Accompanied by 30-members of the United Muslim Action Committee, Owaisi led the delegation to meet over lunch with the Telangana Chief Minister on Wednesday afternoon. The move comes ahead of the crucial Municipal elections scheduled in the state on January 22. With the BJP's allies distancing themselves from it over the fallout of amendments in the citizenship law and turning against the proposed NRC, the party finds itself increasingly isolated over these contentious issues but its leaders believe that any revision in its stand on the twin planks is unlikely.

Almost all non-BJP chief ministers, barring those in Tamil Nadu, and some in the northeast, have come out against the proposed creation of an NRC, making the idea a non-starter as of now. Many political believes that the extent of protests has put the government on the defensive and highlighted its unpreparedness. On December 23, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy announced that his government was against NRC after his party helped the passed of the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) in the Parliament. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan have already opposed NRC in their respective states.

PM Modi's 'contradiction'

On Sunday, kickstarting the Delhi election campaign from Ramlila Maidan, PM Modi asserted that the BJP has "never" discussed NRC since coming to power in 2014. He said, "Since my government first came to power in 2014, I want to tell 130 crore countrymen, there has never been a discussion on this NRC," he said, noting that it was done only in Assam due to a Supreme Court order.

Targeting the Congress, AAP, TMC and the Left, he said India had an opportunity to expose Pakistan's discrimination against minorities but it was lost due to their politics and accused these parties of working to "defame" India globally. "These leaders changed their stand and all their love and sympathy for these refugees vanished," PM Modi added. Several Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, have often pitched for a nationwide NRC exercise, with Amit Shah telling Parliament in the winter session that it will be carried out across the country.

Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview with ANI on Tuesday evening ruled out any links between the contentious NRP and NRC. He said, "NPR is the register of population, NRC is the register of citizens. There is no link between the two and the two have different processes." He further clarified that any information obtained through NPR cannot be used for the NRC process. Amit Shah further claimed that the NPR was started by the Congress government and the BJP government is just carrying it forward.

The government has, however, issued no communication about it. He also hit out at the chief ministers who have claimed that they will not implement the amended citizenship law in their states, saying they should have first consulted their legal officers. The central government has maintained that the Constitution makes it binding on states to implement the law passed by Parliament. Several protesters in states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam have died in alleged police firing. Modi asked his rivals to burn his effigy and thrash it with shoes if they so wish, but they should not target the assets and properties of others.

