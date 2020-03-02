Owaisi Provokes Over CAA-NRC-NPR, Claims 'protest Today Or Witness Funerals Tomorrow'

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi, continuing his opposition to the amended citizenship law (CAA), the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and renewed National Population Register (NPR), instigated the crowd to hold protests against it. Addressing a rally in Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi encouraged the masses to 'boycott' NPR, calling the three more dangerous than The Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002 (POTA) and Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA).

In a seemingly provocative statement, Owaisi said that if minorities don't protest against the Acts today, tomorrow, they will witness funeral processions. He said, "The rules of NPR and NRC are more dangerous than the rules of TADA and POTA. The BJP is trying to cheat. NRC rules are here. There is a mention of NRC and NPR in the Citizenship Act. I am telling the poor, Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis of the country, if you will not protest today, tomorrow people will attend your funeral. So protest today, resist."

"If the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh conducts NPR out of the fear from BJP, PM Modi, then you listen, we will boycott it. We will not welcome it. If they come to your house, put a national flag outside your home and ask them to leave your lane," the Hyderabad MP added.

Delhi HC issues notice

Delhi High Court bench comprising of bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar on February 28 issued notices to the Union government, Delhi government and the Delhi police regarding multiple PILs seeking FIR against hate speech given by political leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan, Amanatullah Khan, and other political leaders.

While the politicians were named in one PIL, another plea names activists like Harsh Mander, RJ Sayema, Swara Bhaskar seeking an FIR against them for hate speech during tense situations e.g anti-CAA violence. These pleas along with the previous plea seeking FIR against hate speech given by BJP leaders- Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, and Kapil Mishra will be heard together on April 13.

Earlier on Thursday, while hearing the plea by Harsh Mander seeking registration of FIRs for hate speech against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, the Delhi High Court impleaded Ministry of Home Affairs to be the "necessary party." It has also given four weeks to the Union of India to file a counter affidavit in the matter. The plea has been adjourned till April 13. The order was dictated by a bench comprising of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar.

