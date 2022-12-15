Owaisi Questions Center Over Indo-China Clash, Calls For Parliament Debate Over Face-off

After Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on December 9, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi raised questions on the central government and demanded a debate in Parliament over the clash.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi has accused the BJP-led central government of hiding the "facts about Chinese aggression. Citing a British daily newspaper's report wherein it is claimed that regular incursions by Chinese troops have been taking place in Arunachal, Owaisi said, "This amounts to a coverup by the Modi government. It is why a debate in Parliament is essential where the PM should answer the questions. Why is the truth being hidden from our people?"

"If this report in a British newspaper is correct, it means that the situation on the border with China is far more serious than what has been let out. And the seriousness spans from Ladakh to Arunachal. This needs answers from the government... We have a strong army but a very weak PM. He is scared of even naming China, runs away from questions about the country and the leader he engages with, and is now leading a cover-up of a bigger crisis. Only a full debate can lead to answers. Government stance is unacceptable," the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

Owaisi questions central govt over Tawang faceoff

Owaisi further slammed that govt and said, "When it comes to China, the claims of this government are based on half-truths, misleading facts and amusing distractions. The facts and truth about how India is coming second best to China, under Modi, are being hidden from the public. Only a parliamentary debate can provide the answer."

Notably, the AIMIM chief's remarks came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in the Parliament the Chinese troops made an attempt to change the status quo by entering the Indian territory but the Indian Army gave a betting reply. The Raksha Mantri further added that the Indian troops forced the PLA troops to retreat to their own location without any causalities or injury.

The Tawang clash

According to sources, the clash broke out between 2:45 and 3:15 am on December 9 and the Indian side managed to deploy reinforcement swiftly by 3:30 am. The Chinese troops tried to take advantage of the dense forest, heavy snowfall, and darkness of night during the change of Indian units deployed within the area. They were carrying taser guns along with wooden clubs, spikes, and monkey fists, sources reveal.

Meanwhile, the Indian troops didn't have any taser guns but were carrying other types of equipment that were more than the reinforcements of the PLA, and hence, they managed to push them back out of the Indian territory.