Owaisi Recalls Rath Yatra & Babri Masjid Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Set-up

Asaduddin Owaisi recalled the Babri Masjid demolition, following PM Modi's announcement to set up a Ram Mandir trust in the Parliament. On Wednesday, the AIMIM chief noted that the demolition of the mosque was a 'national shame and a criminal act.' In addition, the Telangana MP reminded of the Rath Yatra, the religious and political rally organised by then BJP chief LK Advani, that lasted from September to October back in 1990. Questioning the timing of the announcement, Owaisi also noted that the BJP was 'worried' over the impending Delhi Assembly Elections and cited the model code of conduct.

Owaisi said, "Keep idols inside a mosque and its subsequent demolition is a criminal act and a national shame. Today PM Modi announced, and Supreme Court surprisingly asked the government to make the trust. This is the judgment and the Supreme Court is supreme. PM Modi himself went ahead with Advani's Rath Yatra. We cannot forget that. PM Modi himself went ahead with the Rath Yatra. How can we forget that on December 6 the (Babri) Masjid was demolished?"

"Idols were kept inside and then locks were opened. Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister then. There are cases going against Advani and you gave him a Padma Shree, how can we forget that. Till we are alive, we will remember the demolition and Masjid. It is a national shame, even the Supreme Court said it. The Model code of conduct is in place. Session of Parliament will end on 11th February, the announcement could have come after 8th February. Seems like BJP is worried over Delhi elections," he added.

On Wednesday, PM Modi announced to set up a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya on the directions of the Supreme Court. PM Modi said, "In this historic moment let us all together, show our support unanimously towards the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya."

Ayodhya Verdict

Putting an end to the decades-old case, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in November, ruled unanimously in favour of building a Ram Temple in the disputed site. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram Temple at the site. The court had directed the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

Ranjan Gogoi, the Chief Justice of India presiding over the panel of judges, said it was not the court’s job to rule on faith or politics, but that "as a secular institution (it) should uphold all faiths and religions." In 1994, the Supreme Court had held that the act of demolition of the mosque in 1992 was a 'national shame' and that it shook the faith of the minorities in the rule of law and constitutional process," it said.

