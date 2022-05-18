In an exclusive interview with Republic TV after the Supreme Court refused to stay the local court proceedings pertaining to the Gyanvapi row, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made it clear that he won't accept the survey report scheduled to be submitted on Thursday. An SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha ordered the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises where a Shivling was allegedly discovered but clarified that Muslims will be allowed access to the mosque for performing Namaz and religious observances. While acknowledging that the SC had granted partial relief to the Muslim side, Owaisi urged it to stay the survey proceedings as well as the report as directed by the Varanasi court.

Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "That order of the lower court is in gross violation of the Parliament Act of 1991. It is a blatant violation of the Supreme Court judgment which is now the law of the land according to our Constitution. Thirdly, they have completely ignored that in 1998, on the same demands, the High Court had given a stay on it. That was a representative suit. And now, in a very clever way, an individual suit was filed."

"You are doing a survey because you want to change the nature and character of that property. And yes once a year behind the Mihrab of a Masjid, a pooja is done by a particular Peeth- three or 4 people. You have gone ahead and done a survey without even the survey commissioner giving a report to the court. And the judge without even giving an opportunity to the other side to hear, you go and pass an order on the application of the petitioners. My point is proven. By sealing the area, you have changed the nature and character of the property," he elaborated.

'Fountain present for 300-400 years'

On this occasion, Owaisi also refuted the contention that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, is not applicable to the Gyanvapi mosque as it is protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. Barring the litigation on the Ayodhya land dispute, the law enacted in 1991 prohibited courts from entertaining any petition that would alter the status quo of a religious place as existed on August 15, 1947. According to the AIMIM supremo, the 1958 law did not give a license to change the nature of any place of worship.

The Hyderabad MP opined, "The exception you are talking about is only about preserving archaeological monuments. Can you change nature and character? If you start doing that, then I have to ask you- can you change the nature and character of ancient Hindu temples? You cannot do that. That exception is only for the protection of that monument. If you are taking the 1958 plea and you are starting a pooja over there, it is not allowed."

Moreover, he reiterated that the 'Shivling' claimed by the Hindu side was a fountain in reality. He said, "If you are calling a fountain a Shivling, then tomorrow all fountains in the Taj Mahal will be called Shivlings. Tomorrow, anyone can go to any fountain and say that it is a Shivling". On being asked whether he has any proof that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb constructed the fountain, he added, "That fountain has been there for nearly 300-400 years. People have been using it to perform ablutions. So, this argument is completely wrong and a specious argument. If that is the case, every fountain will be in danger now".

Dragging in the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict of the SC, he emphasised that people can't use such issues to correct historical wrongs and create a law and order problem. Owaisi noted, "They (judges) said no. 1- no Mughal king had demolished and constructed a mosque. But the reason they gave that particular piece of land to such a Ram Mandir was because the Hindus have shown their possession. Now, I will show the possession from the last 300 years. I will use that judgment now and say that I have possession of that".