Owaisi Slams Akhilesh Over 'Save Real Hindutva' Remark, Says SP Chief Fooling UP Muslims

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took a sharp dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, August 6, criticising his recent "Save real Hindutva" remark. Accusing Akhilesh of deceiving the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi called out the SP leader's politics of betrayal and questioned his stand on secularism and the Constitution.

Speaking about the SP chief's remark, the AIMIM chief said, "Akhilesh Yadav is saying that there is a need to save the real Hindutva. In previous Assembly elections, Akhilesh received one-sided votes from Muslims. The person to whom the Muslims voted one-sidedly is now saying to save real Hindutva. Why are you befooling Muslims in Uttar Pradesh?"

The AIMIM chief accused Akhilesh of playing with the sentiments of the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh for his political gains. He pointed out that during the previous Assembly elections, Akhilesh had sought the support of Muslims to defeat the BJP, but despite their support, the BJP emerged victorious.

"The middleman betrayed the Muslims in Uttar Pradesh by saying that they have to defeat the BJP and then they voted for Akhilesh. But the BJP won the election. Now when BJP is trying to marginalise and target Muslims in the entire country, and Akhilesh Yadav is saying that he wants to save real Hindutva," Owaisi said.

#WATCH | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "Akhilesh Yadav said that it is necessary to save real 'Hindutva'. In Legislative Assembly elections he got one-sided Muslim votes...BJP is trying to marginalise & target Muslims in the entire country. Akhilesh Yadav wants to save… pic.twitter.com/0D1JTpf3yC — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

Politics of Akhilesh revolves around playing with Muslims: Owaisi

Escalating his attack, Owaisi questioned Akhilesh's priorities, asking whether he aims to protect Hindutva, secularism, and the Constitution simultaneously, as he believes these ideologies cannot coexist harmoniously.

"What will you save? Hindutuva or secularism and Constitution? How can Hindutva, secularism and Constitution be together? That’s why I am saying from the beginning that the politics of Akhilesh revolves around playing with the Muslims, the minorities in Uttar Pradesh, just to betray them," the AIMIM chief said.

Asserting the need for Muslims in Uttar Pradesh to have their independent political voice, the Hyderabad MP urged the community to stop supporting leaders who engage in what he described as deceitful politics. "Muslims in Uttar Pradesh need to understand that they need to have an independent political voice of their own. How long will you continue supporting these traitors who talk about saving real Hindutva?" he questioned.

Notably, in a recent interview with PTI, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of employing its version of Hindutva to divide society and gain power. He called for the preservation of "real Hindutva"- which according to him is "to save the honour of women, eating Shabri’s ‘ber’ (ending discrimination), hugging Kewat (referring to the boatman hugged by Lord Ram as mentioned in the epic Ramayana), spreading love and increasing tolerance."

(With inputs from agencies)