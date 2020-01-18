Owaisi Slams Centre After Report Of Delhi Police Being Granted Detention Powers Under NSA

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that the Centre has empowered Delhi Police to detain under the National Security Act (NSA). Owaisi shared a report that purported that the Delhi Police may exercise the powers of detaining authority under the NSA.

Owaisi took to Twitter to and said, "Delhi Police has shown willingness to act in a way that pleases the Centre. Now it has been empowered to detain under draconian NSA."

Delhi police has shown willingness to act in a way that pleases the Centre. Now it’s been empowered to detain under draconian NSA. It allows detention up to 1 yr without vakil, daleel, appeal & is popular with cops who want to go after anyone irrespective of their guilt/innocence https://t.co/hRbNEX5O8T — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 17, 2020

The order states: "...in exercise of the powers conferred by subsection (3) of section 3, read with clause (e) of Section 2 of the National Security Act, 1980, the Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to direct that during the period 19/01/2020 to 18.04/2020 the Commissioner of Police, Delhi may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under subsection (2) of section 3 of the aforesaid Act.

READ: NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10, Microsoft issues free fix

READ: Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif meets NSA Ajit Doval

Delhi Police granted preventive detention powers

Earlier, the Delhi Police was granted emergency detention powers under the NSA from January 19 to April 18 by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities are convinced that the individual is a threat to national security and law and order.

However, a report stated that the order is a routine order passed by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi after every four months. The move comes amid massive anti-CAA protests that has rocked the national capital for the past few weeks.

READ: 'Congress has a lot of money, take it from them but vote for me,' appeals Asaduddin Owaisi

READ: Asaduddin Owaisi tries to bait CDS Gen Rawat; says, 'De-radicalise Yogi, Meerut SP'

(With ANI Inputs)