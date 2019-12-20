'No One Will Forgive Him': Owaisi Draws Syed Rizvi's Ire For Instigating Over CAA

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the clerics of his community for making remarks in support of the new Citizenship Act saying "they don't care" while the country is strongly protesting against it. "Let them talk, how does it matter? Who cares? The country is going one way, students are protesting, people are dying, a kid lost his eye. Everyone is frustrated with CAA and NRC and these people don't care. Fine, let them live in delusion (sic)," the Hyderabad MP said.

Asaduddin Owaisi's remark came as he convened a meeting with the United Muslim Action Committee at his party's head office in Hyderabad to discuss and formulate a strategy against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Muslim scholars from across Telangana participated in the meeting. In the meeting, Owaisi vowed of strong opposition to the new law but said they will also take police permission for the demonstrations.

"We have to oppose this act strongly, but only after taking police permission and peacefully. As you know in Lucknow and Delhi, there was police brutality and violence; in Mangaluru, two Muslims died. If there is violence then we will condemn and disassociate ourselves from it." Owaisi also pitched to conduct meetings across Telangana to build consensus. "It is our right to protest, however we condemn violence and anyone who is involved in violence is enemy of entire protest. Protest should be held but it will be successful when peace is maintained," Owaisi added.

Hyderabad: Meeting of United Muslim Action Committee, Hyderabad held at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) head office, over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Asaduddin Owaisi also present. pic.twitter.com/353oeTuJzG — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

Syed Hasan Rizvi unhappy with Owaisi

Owaisi's remark drew a sharp rebuke from Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi, head of the National Commission for Minorities, who compared the former with Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Speaking to Republic TV, Rizvi said, "The CAA is not against any citizen, not even Muslims. The law gives citizenship and not take it. Owaisi wants to become the second Jinnah. No one in India will forgive him for this. The government should take strict action against him. The manner in which he is instigating people, especially Muslims, action needs to be taken."

Rizvi also slammed Owaisi for criticising the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid and other clerics saying that Owaisi himself has no standing and stature in the country. "All he is doing is hurting the interest of Muslims in the country... Owaisi must introspect on what role he is playing in the country." The NCM chief reiterated his call for action against him by the government.

