Owaisi Slams Release Of Bilkis Bano's Rape Convicts; Attacks BJP Over 'nari shakti'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over granting remission to 11 convicts in the case of Bilkis Bano's gang-rape and murder of her kin during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Recalling the tragic incident at a public meeting in Mehboob Nagar, the Hyderabad MP said, "Bilkis Bano's neighbors outraged her modesty in Gujarat in 2002, when she was pregnant. Her 3-year-old daughter was killed in front of her eyes and she was gang-raped by those men. Bilkis Bano's mother, along with four of her kin were raped and murdered. She had to run and hide among the tribals. I salute Bano's husband who fought to bring her justice."

Owaisi said the nation is celebrating 75 years of independence but the way the country's daughters are being treated, no father, brother, or sister would agree to release culprits after what happened to Bilkis Bano.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words on women empowerment, Owaisi said that the BJP government had adopted a double standard policy.

“In his address from Red Fort, PM Modi spoke about women empowerment, but on the same day, 11 accused in a rape and murder case were released through the remission policy. There is a government circular that says the rapists should not be remitted on independence day and BJP has taken the decision against that too,” Owaisi said.

He alleged that it was being done in line with the upcoming Gujarat Election. “As a woman, you can understand Bilkis Bano’s pain. She cannot be seen as a Muslim, but this is a matter of justice and we demand to cancel the remission order and send the convicts to jail,” he said.

Demanding justice for Bano, Owaisi said, “Then Gujarat Chief Minister is the Prime Minister now, but Bilkis Bano is still on the streets. We request PM Modi with folded hands to give justice to her.”

'Thank God at least Godse was hanged...'

The AIMIM leader said that while some people's caste can get them released from jail despite their heinous crimes, others can be imprisoned for many years even without proof, on the basis of religion. He was referring to a BJP MLA's remark that the rapists of Bilkis Bano are Brahmins with 'sanskaar'.

“This is PM Modi’s “nari shakti” agenda. Gang-rape and child murder are “good sanskaar”. It is BJP’s policy to stand by rapists, whether in Gujarat or Kathua. BJP is giving “get out of jail free passes” on caste lines. We must thank God that at least Godse was convicted and hanged,” he said.

All the 11 life-term convicts in the Bilkis Bano murder case were released as per the remission policy prevalent in Gujarat at the time of their conviction in 2008. In March 2002 during the post-Godhra riots, Bano was gang-raped and left to die with 14 members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter. She was five months pregnant when rioters attacked her family in Vadodara.

In 2008, a special court in Mumbai sentenced the 11 accused to life imprisonment. It was later upheld by the Bombay High Court. In 2019, the Supreme Court even directed the state government to give Rs 50 lakh as compensation to Bano, besides a house and a job.

(With agency inputs)