Exclusive | Owaisi Takes On Centre Over Proposal To Raise Legal Marriage Age; 'Why Is PM So Afraid?'

If an 18-year-old can give consent to a sexual relationship and live-in partnership, then why she cannot choose her life partner, Asaduddin Owaisi questioned.

Kamal Joshi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the proposal to raise the legal age of marriage. Speaking to Republic Media Network, the Hyderabad MP said that if the law allows women to vote at 18 years, then why not marry.

If the 18-year-old can give consent to a sexual relationship and live-in partnership then why she cannot choose her life partner, he questioned. Lambasting PM Modi, he said, "Who are you to stop them, are you a mohalla uncle who will decide when to marry, what to eat, when to have a baby? This (marriage) is their personal decision, who are you to stop them."

"I believe an 18-year-old should not be treated as a child. Law allows them to vote, to be in relationships. Why PM is afraid so much of the institution of marriage? After 18 years, they can have personal choices; why is PM so interested in their personal matter," he asked.

Pointing at the legal marriage age in countries like the US, UK, New Zealand, he said that these countries have improved human development and educated their people. "In India, the women's participation in the workforce has decreased to 16% in 2020 from 26% in 2005," he said.

When asked about his views on Tablighi Jamaat being banned in Saudi Arabia, the AIMIM chief said, "Why compare Republic Of India to Saudi Arabia? We do not have anything to do with Saudi Arabia."

On Friday, Owaisi had said that it is essential to improve the education outcomes of women to ensure autonomous decision-making. "What has the government done to improve education for girls? 79% of Rs 446.72 crore of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao budget was spent on adverts. You want us to believe that this government has sincere intentions?" he had asked.

Cabinet clears proposal to raise minimum marriage age for women

The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave thumbs up to a proposal to increase the legal marriage for women to 21. Currently, it is 18. A bill to amend the prohibition of the Child Marriage Act, 2006 is likely to be tabled in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.

