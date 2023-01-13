Owaisi Targets Bhagwat's 'supremacy' Remark; 'RSS Has Started 2024 Polls Preparations'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over the latter's 'Muslims should abandon their supremacy' remark on Friday. Owaisi claimed that Bhagwat with his remark had started the poll preparations for the 2024 general elections.

Addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said, "RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has started the poll preparations for the 2024 elections. To bring back BJP in 2024, the RSS chief said lots of things in RSS’ magazine Organiser." Alleging that Bhagwat targeted Muslims in the interview, Owaisi said, “They think by attacking Muslims, they can successfully establish BJP in parliament in 2024."

#BREAKING | AIMIM chief Owaisi hits out at RRS chief Mohan Bhagwat; 'Would he teach me how to follow Islam?'.

Owaisi recalled freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's old speech and said, "In loving the nation, the RSS and Mohan Bhagwat are not bigger than Maulana Azad. You (RSS) have done nothing for independence." He asserted that the country belongs to everyone. "Today who are speaking about the 'Supremacy of Islam', the RSS, don't speak about Aryan supremacy... Should I learn from Mohan Bhagwant how I should follow Islam? We know what you want to do," he said.

BJP hits back at Owaisi

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Owaisi and said, "First of all, if you read the interview, that statement was made in the context of the population control law. It has not been said about just one, but other communities also. Owaisi who claims to be a barrister should read properly. Having said that, look who is talking. Owaisi’s brother said ‘remove police for 15 minutes’, ‘Mughals are our ancestors’."

"These people with 'Muslimeen' in their party name (AIMIM) preach sermons about secularism. They should talk about how they themselves have been responsible for this kind of mindset of inciting and provoking a certain section and that is being done for the sake of vote bank politics," he added.

Mohan Bhagwat's remark

In an interview with Organiser and Panchjanya, RSS chief Bhagwat asserted that Muslims have nothing to fear in India, but they must abandon their 'boisterous rhetoric of supremacy'.

"The simple truth is this – Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy,” he said.

Bhagwat further said, "We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together- they must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here- whether a Hindu or a communist- must give up this logic."