Owaisi Targets PM Modi's Silence; Asks, 'You Didn't Mention Delhi In Two UP Rallies?'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned Prime Minister Modi's silence over the communal riots in the North-East part of Delhi last week. Addressing a public rally, the Hyderabad MP asked PM Modi if he knew of the various grim incidences that unfolded during the violence that gripped the national capital. Listing the violent episodes, the AIMIM chief noted that PM Modi remained silent over the Delhi riots despite addressing two rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Referring to a viral video, wherein a group of youngsters was forced to sing the national anthem by the Delhi Police after allegedly thrashing them, Owaisi said, "Prime Minister, you must have seen the video of the four kids because I've been told that once you (PM) wake up and start your day, you're given the news of all the Opposition leaders and you watch it on your Ipad. I'm sure you must've seen that the Police asked Muslim kids to sing the national anthem after beating them, and one kid in pain is singing Jana Gana Mana."

In addition, taking on BJP's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', Owaisi said, "Do you know about the IB officer Ankit Sharma was killed? He was stabbed multiple times and his body was thrown in the drain. I'd like to ask the Indian Prime Minister, that so much happened in Delhi and you still have not opened your mouth? I would like to ask the Prime Minister, yesterday in Uttar Pradesh, you conducted two rallies, you spoke about Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas, your favourite dialogue, but you didn't say anything about Delhi."

"In a 20-minute distance to your house, there are riots, wherein 42 people have been killed, do you know more than 80 people have bullet wounds, four mosques were burnt, property worth crores of rupees were burnt?" he added. On February 26, two days after the protests erupted, on Wednesday, PM Modi broke his silence on Delhi violence and appealed to maintain peace and brotherhood. Revealing that he had conducted an 'extensive review' of the on-ground situation, the PM stressed that the police and other agencies were working towards ensuring peace.

Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in several parts of North East Delhi on Sunday evening, as pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups clashed, resorting to stone-pelting. The situation quickly deteriorated, even as Delhi Police was present on the location, with arson and gun-fire being caught on camera. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the border of Delhi was sealed and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took over the situation in the national capital, meeting with people on Wednesday and reassuring them that the situation was under control. On the same day, after the Congress party held a meeting pertaining to the violence, interim party chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the resignation of the Home Minister. As per the hospital authorities, the death toll has now risen to 43 and over 180 have sustained injuries in the clashes.

