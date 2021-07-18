Oxford Hinduphobia Row: Rashmi Samant Happy With Outcome, Says 'privileged To Get Support'

Months after the first female Indian President-elect of Oxford University Student’s Union, Rashmi Samant was vilified and forced to resign from her post, an internal investigation by the university has vindicated her.

Samant's lawyer, Adithya Srinivasan, took to Twitter on Saturday to inform that the Oxford University has concluded its investigation into the case of alleged bullying faced by his client, and confirmed that she was indeed a victim of bullying and vilification.

A resident of Udupi, Karnataka, Samant, 22, was elected as the first female Indian OUSU president in February. However, she was labeled as anti-semitic, racist, and transphobic over some of her old social media posts and was forced to step down from the position.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Sunday, Samant confirmed she was cyber-bullied, publically humiliated, and targeted for her beliefs. Sawant said she was very pleased by the outcome of the probe.

"I faced public humiliation and targeted bullying. I was attacked on my roots, my parents, and my beliefs. It took a huge psychological toll on me. But I am privileged to have the support of my family and community," Rashmi Samant told Republic Media Network's Niranjan Narayanaswamy. "I cannot get into the head of these bullies. I am a very private person; I don't think they knew my ideology before creating the controversy," she added.

Samant said things have changed since she returned to India and has regained a lot more respect on campus as well. "I have definitely become more resilient. I have regained a lot more respect from campus too, so I am standing my ground. Now, I want to help my country to help build a better place," she said.

His lawyer, Adhitya Srinivasan also confirmed Rashmi Samant and was a victim of a targeted attack, certain posts from many years in the past were dug up weaponized to undertake a targeted campaign against her. "She was a victim of a very vicious and violent attack and that was captivated a lot of people's attention," he added.

Srinivasan further stated that unfortunately Indian students and citizens are seen as easy targets to take rough shots at because of their good behaviour and contribution to the societies.

"Generally, the Indian diaspora tend to be very well-behaved citizens and contribute to every society that they become a part of. Unfortunately, some people and some communities across the world think that it makes Indians easy fodder and that they can run rough shots over them. The case of Rashmi and the way she was targeted was perhaps the best example of this. I have nothing but admiration for how Rashmi fought against them," said Adhitya Srinivasan.

What was the Oxford Hinduphobia controversy?

Rashmi Samant was attacked and cyberbullied by religious propagandists after becoming the first female Indian president-elect of Oxford University Student’s Union on February 11. She was forced to resign within days after being targeted over her views against British colonization, which was expressed in some of her old posts.

In a coordinated attack, her old social media posts were dredged up, accusing her of being racist, anti-semitic, Islamophobic and transphobic. Besides this, Rashmi was also targeted for being a Hindu, with one of the faculty members in Oxford - Dr Abhijit Sarkar dragging Rashmi’s parents into the controversy.

Her family was called out for having a display picture of Lord Shri Ram on their social media accounts while claiming that Rashmi’s student council elections were funded by Prime Minister Modi.

Following the controversy, netizens from across the world demanded the dismissal of the Hinduphobic faculty member and the matter was also raised by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Upper House of Parliament.