'Oxford Standard For Rahul, Radio For Modi': Vadra Cong Hurls Elitist Attack On PM Modi

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was heavily criticised by BJP for delivering defamatory remarks about India during a lecture at Cambridge Univerity, Vadra Congress on Saturday, March 4, hit a new low by hurling an elitist attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Continuing their abusive politics, Congress leader Udit Raj stated that Rahul Gandhi did not say anything that the world does not know about whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi says things that the world has no information about.

Udit Raj defends Congress MP over attack on India on global stage

Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Udit Raj said, "Rahul Gandhi has not spoken anything which was unknown to people whereas our PM says things which are not known to the world. And that is where the real embarrassment comes from. It is a shame that he is from India. And then to say that Congress is corrupt, and it took 40 years for India to reach at this point, it was Modi's continuous attempt to defame India."

Congress' Udit Raj further claimed, "Rahul Gandhi has the standard to speak at Oxford University and PM Modi has the standard only to speak on the radio. He dictates his party members listen to his Radio show or else nobody listens to Radio nowadays."

Launching a stinging attack at Congress' Udit Raj for his non-sensical remarks, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan said, "Udit Raj has no idea what he is speaking. He is continuously claiming it to be Oxford University while it is Cambridge. The MBA association of the university had called Rahul Gandhi for a lecture and there he goes abusing India and alleging that democracy is over. I want to ask him about the Indians who have been attacked in Australia, Canada, and other countries."

"This is their standard operating procedure. Udit Raj needs some counseling. PM Modi's radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' is highly appreciated. In his talks, there is nothing political, he talks about development. PM Modi in his radio shows addresses the concerns of the common man and highlights development. He has never named any political leader. His talk is about the issues that concern the nation," Vadakkan added.

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Pegasus issue at Cambridge

Rahul Gandhi, during his speech at Cambridge University, talked on several subjects including Pegasus, Pulawa, and democracy in the country. The 52-year-old Congress leader alleged that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of the Indian democracy and claimed that the Indian government used Israeli spyware Pegasus to snoop into his phone.

Raking up the Pegasus snooping issue at Cambridge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went on to mention "A large number of political leaders had Pegasus on their phones." He also claimed that Intelligence officers asked him to be extra careful while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.