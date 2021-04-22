Oxygen Black Marketing Racket Busted In New Delhi Amid COVID In Republic TV Sting | Watch

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India, an acute medical oxygen shortage looms across the country. Republic Media Network's team conducted a sting operation in the national capital, which revealed how multiple oxygen cylinders were being offered to the team by a local transporter. The offer made by the black marketer to the Republic team was straight and simple, "Pay Rs 17,000 and take home as many oxygen cylinders as you want."

Republic TV busts oxygen cylinders black marketing

As the national capital is currently facing a grave oxygen shortage, demands for medical oxygen in Delhi is shooting up every day. Following this, Republic Media Network's team in a bid to take stock of the ground situation and to check if the oxygen cylinders are being sold illegally decided to conduct a sting operation.

During the sting operation, the Republic Media Network's team received a signal from a man in Daryaganj and he claimed to be a transporter, who had just supplied an oxygen cylinder in Delhi's Rohini. Read the below-mentioned conversation between the Republic Media Networ's reporter and the transporter.

Transporter: Which size do you want?

Republic TV: 150 or whichever one you have. Please just get it for me, I have searched everywhere in Delhi.

Transporter: It is not about the money, 4 of our vehicles have just gone to drop off the cylinder.

Republic TV: And how much will it cost? How much will it cost if I take one and how much for two? I have roamed around everywhere, even Ghaziabad, It’s not available anywhere. I was told to try here. I cannot tell you how tense I am.

Transporter: I will arrange for it don’t worry.

Transporter (on phone): How are you Bilaal? Tell me where are you? I need a cylinder. There’s a ma’am who needs it. It’s an emergency. Whether it is one or two, it is okay. Do you want one or two just give me a big one or a small one? You come here, we can go together.

Then the transporter asked our team to meet him at his Daryaganj office, where he offered to get the oxygen for free at the Turkman gate.

Transporter: There is a 7 kg cylinder but it's empty. Yes Bilaal, what happened? You took so much time. How much is the empty one? Rs 2,500 is it? Tell me fast, these people are very tensed.

The illegal traders of the oxygen cylinder agreed to give the cylinders, adding that he was quoting a high price of Rs 17,000 to other customers. The transporter spoke with a staffer from Urban Hospital, who is allegedly involved in helping the transporter to stock his supplies.

Republic TV: Ok tell me, how much a full cylinder will cost? Now he has to get the empty cylinder filled? How much time will that take? I do not have the energy.

Transporter: Sit down.

Transporter (on phone): I am saying that you will give me a full cylinder.

Republic TV: Brother, please negotiate and get it. I will take it from you. You can ask him for the cost also.

Transporter: You are not understanding me? Why will I talk about the rate now? Yesterday it was sold for Rs 17,000 for a cylinder. If I was aware that there was an emergency, I would have kept some stock with me.

Transporter (on phone): I need one cylinder very urgently. Small or big, one-two or even four will do. These people are very tensed.

Transporter: It’s with him at Urban Hospital. Think why a 5000-6000 rupees item is being sold for Rs 17000. Do not worry about money, I just want it to be genuine

Republic TV busts black marketing of Remdevisir

On April 16, the Republic Media Networks team conducted a sting operation in a Chhattisgarh hospital which revealed how the drug is being black marketed by ward boys and doctors in the facility. As a part of its operation, one of Republic TV journalists posed as a customer and recorded a ward boy who admitted to possessing the drugs. He further revealed that each dose of Remdesivir costs around Rs 10,000 in the black market and would take cash payment for the drugs.

It was revealed that doctors have been selling the Remdesivir drug at Rs 16,000 in some places. A doctor who was black-marketing the drug stated that it is readily available if a customer is willing to pay immediately. However, there is no clarity on the originality of the Remdesivir stock available with these doctors.

Current COVID-19 crises in India

Amid the second wave of the pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,56,16,130 positive cases, out of which, 1,32,76,039 have successfully recovered, while 1,82,553 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,95,041 new cases, 1,67,457 fresh recoveries and 2.023 deaths have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is 21,57,538.

(Image: PTI, Republicworld.com)