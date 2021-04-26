Oxygen Crisis: 15 Bihar Districts To Get O2 Plants Under PM CARES To Meet Rising Demand

Amid growing cases of CVOID-19, 15 districts of Bihar will get oxygen plants under the PM-Care fund. The decision was announced a day after the Centre announced 551 oxygen generations plant that will be set across the country. The Centre has ramped up the production of oxygen and directed the officials that these plants should start functioning at the earliest.

The 15 districts include Patna, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Gaya, Gopalganj, Katihar, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, West Champaran, Purnea, Saharsa, and Vaishali where the oxygen plants will be set up. Like other states, hospitals in Bihar are also facing a shortage of oxygen supply amid a sharp COVID-19 outbreak. This action brings a ray of hope for the situation to get better in the state.

Bihar COVID-19 condition

The state reported 12,795 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 68 patients died due to the virus. The capital city of Patna alone reported 2,479 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday. On Sunday, Patna reported 1,848 fresh cases followed by 1,340 in Gaya. The number of active cases is more than 87000 in the state.

Bihar 'óxygen man'

People in Bihar do not him by name but call him 'Oxygen man' as he has shown a ray of hope for critical COVID-19 patients in the state. Patna-resident Gaurav Rai has helped several patients in hospitals and has saved over 1,100 patients in home isolation. Reportedly Rai operates operate an 'oxygen bank' with more than 250 cylinders of 10 kg each with his wife Aruna Bhardwaj.

The vaccination drive is also going on throughout the country. The campaign of "vaccination for all" will begin on May 1 where people above 18 years of age will get vaccinated. The state of Bihar and several other states have been requesting people to get vaccinated at the earliest to curb the spread of the virus.