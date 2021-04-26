Oxygen Crisis: Eight COVID-19 Patients Die Waiting For O2 Supply In Two Haryana Hospitals

Eight COVID-19 patients lost their lives on Sunday in two hospitals allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen in Haryana. Four died at Virat Hospital in Rewari while the other four succumbed to the virus at Gurugram's Kathuria Hospital. The authorities have launched an investigation on the matter to find the root of the cause.

Virat Hospital, Rewari: Blame game

The hospital staff has claimed that the supply of oxygen has been low and the administration was informed about it however the authorities, on the other hand, stated that regular supply was ensured. In the Rewari hospital, three patients died in ICU and one died in the ward as per the hospital officials. The medical staff is saying that they repeatedly reminded the authorities about the shortage while Narnaul Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar informed that the hospital has made allegations despite regular supply.

Currently, there are 114 patients in the hospital and consumption of 300 medical oxygen cylinders per day. An investigation has been initiated as miscommunication between authorities and hospital staff is witnessed.

"The sub-divisional magistrate, chief medical officer, and other officials are at the hospital to ascertain what led to these fatalities. They (the hospital) are claiming that there was an oxygen shortage. However, from the administration's end, regular supply has been given. So, we are finding out where the gap arose. All this is being investigated," added Kumar to PTI.

Gurugram hospital incident

The hospital staff of Ganguram hospital revealed that the unfortunate death of four patients did not happen due to a shortage of oxygen but because their saturation level dropped sharply. The officials added that these patients were under extremely serious conditions and it cannot be predicted when the saturation level will fall. Despite the shortage of oxygen, the hospital has backup cylinders for emergencies. However, an investigation has been initiated to find the actual cause.

Oxygen Crisis at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Hospital has 104 oxygen cylinders which are used for transferring extremely sick Covid patients from Covid emergency to ICU and from Wards to ICU in case of an emergency which is happening very frequently. Currently, with many sick patients being admitted, all 104 cylinders have been sent from three days back to three different locations for emergency refills. For the last few days, hospital staff and transport are camping at the spot.

Currently, the hospital is in a desperate mode and there is an extreme crisis situation. Hospital has anyhow arranged two cylinders but it will not last long Additionally, It is getting extremely difficult and risky to shift patients.